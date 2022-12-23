Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.0.1

hơn 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~2 MB
Kích thước tải xuống1 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt9.522
Giấy phépAGPL-3.0+
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Chạy

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport