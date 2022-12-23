FlashPrint

bởi Flashforge
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 5.6.0

4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~39 MB
Kích thước tải xuống28 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt10.441
Giấy phéphttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Trang web của dự ánhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Chạy

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Tags:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer