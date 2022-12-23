FlashPrint
bởi Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 5.6.0
4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~39 MB
Kích thước tải xuống28 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt10.441
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt