Boatswain
bởi Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.3.0
4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~2 MB
Kích thước tải xuống514 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.860
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
