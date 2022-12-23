Parlera
bởi Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.0
hơn 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~59 MB
Kích thước tải xuống23 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt768
Giấy phépGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Enjoying FOSS
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
