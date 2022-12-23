Photo Editor

bởi Endless
endlessm.com
Cài đặt
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.2

gần 5 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~270 MB
Kích thước tải xuống110 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt42.814
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://endlessos.org/
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
Browse the source codehttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

Chạy

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos