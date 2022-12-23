DIY Layout Creator
bởi Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.37.0
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~370 MB
Kích thước tải xuống140 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt20.889
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt
Chạy
Tags: