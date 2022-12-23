syncBackup
bởi Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.0.1
khoảng 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~4 MB
Kích thước tải xuống516 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.361
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
