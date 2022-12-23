QPrompt

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators

Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.6

4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~24 MB
Kích thước tải xuống18 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt4.082
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://qprompt.app
Trợ giúphttps://forum.cuperino.com/
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://l10n.qprompt.app
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/Cuperino/QPrompt/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cuperino.qprompt

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.cuperino.qprompt

Chạy

flatpak run com.cuperino.qprompt
