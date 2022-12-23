CorsixTH

bởi CorsixTH developers
Cài đặt
Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.66

12 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~50 MB
Kích thước tải xuống34 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt4.908
Giấy phépBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://corsixth.com
Liên lạchttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

