StreamController

bởi Core447
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.4.4-beta

6 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 13 giờ trước)

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Tham gia
