Timecard

bởi Jason C. McDonald
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.1.0

hơn 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~105 MB
Kích thước tải xuống32 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.614
Giấy phépBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Chạy

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard