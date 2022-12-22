BrickBuster
bởi Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0
khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~37 MB
Kích thước tải xuống16 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt1.089
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt