BrickBuster

bởi Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.

Kích thước cài đặt~37 MB
Kích thước tải xuống16 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt1.089
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/claucambra/BrickBuster/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

flatpak install flathub com.claudiocambra.brickbuster

flatpak run com.claudiocambra.brickbuster