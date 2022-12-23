Gnome Next Meeting Applet
bởi Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.10.1
5 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~12 MB
Kích thước tải xuống4 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.578
Giấy phépMIT License
