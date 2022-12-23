GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttp://grafx2.tk
Báo lỗihttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2