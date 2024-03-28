Flathub Logo

A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.0.1

6 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 9 giờ trước)

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Tham gia
Kích thước cài đặt~12.2 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống4.99 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
