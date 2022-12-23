calibre

  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

