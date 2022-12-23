Brave Browser

bởi Brave Software
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.52.126

8 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~358 MB
Kích thước tải xuống157 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.001.656
Giấy phépMozilla Public License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Chạy

flatpak run com.brave.Browser