Blockstream Green

Cài đặt

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.0

khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~87 MB
Kích thước tải xuống36 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt190
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://blockstream.com/green
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

Chạy

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green