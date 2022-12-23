Simple Diary
bởi Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Thay đổi ở phiên bản v0.4.3
8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~582 KB
Kích thước tải xuống194 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.660
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt