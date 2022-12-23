Simple Diary

bởi Johan Bjäreholt
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Thay đổi ở phiên bản v0.4.3

8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~582 KB
Kích thước tải xuống194 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.660
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Chạy

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal