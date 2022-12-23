Password Calculator

Cài đặt

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1

khoảng 6 năm trước
Giấy phépzlib License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://bixense.com/pwcalculator/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.bixense.PasswordCalculator

Chạy

flatpak run com.bixense.PasswordCalculator