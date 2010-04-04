Bitwig Studio

bởi Bitwig GmbH
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.4.10

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~513 MB
Kích thước tải xuống312 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt57.431
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.bitwig.com/
Liên lạchttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
Trợ giúphttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://www.bitwig.com/support/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Chạy

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
Tags:
audiobitwigdawmidi