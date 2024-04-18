Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

bởi Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.0.0

khoảng 1 tháng trước
(Built khoảng 8 giờ trước)
  • không có changelog được cung cấp

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép MIT License.
Kích thước cài đặt~269.25 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống108.95 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64, aarch64
