ATLauncher
bởi The ATLauncher Team
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
ATLauncher is a launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
ATLauncher has a few nice features including:
- Allows quick and easy install of modpacks, no more messing around trying to install mods
- A range of different packs, and more being added all the time
- Multiple instances. Install a pack as many times as you like without messing up a previous install
- Multiple accounts allow you to login as different users from the one install
- Private instances. This allows you to only install instances under your account so people can't mess up your worlds
- 1 click backup of your saves
- Easy server creation from within the Launcher
- Install packs from CurseForge and FTB
- Mod management for instances, including auto download and installation of mods, maps and resource packs from CurseForge and Modrinth
- Support for both Mojang and Microsoft accounts
- More features always being added
Below is the steps to run this flatpak in a custom directory
- Open Flatseal
- Select ATLauncher on the left
- Scroll down to "Filesystem", "Other files"
- Add a new entry via the icon with a "folder" and "plus" sign
- Input the path you want to let ATLauncher run in. IE `/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
- Scroll down to "Environment", "Variables"
- Click the "plus" sign to add a new entry
- Write down an enviroment variable, IE `CUSTOM_DIR=/home/name/Games/ATLauncher`
- Run ATLauncher
- Notice that ATLauncher is now working using CUSTOM_DIR
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.4.28.1
2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~206 MB
Kích thước tải xuống82 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt43.288
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt