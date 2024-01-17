Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

bởi arviceblot
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.4.7

2 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 2 giờ trước)

Kích thước cài đặt~23.64 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống9.5 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64, aarch64
