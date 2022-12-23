AnyDesk

bởi AnyDesk Software GmbH
Connect to a computer remotely

AnyDesk ensures secure and reliable remote desktop connections for IT professionals and on-the-go individuals alike.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AnyDesk.

8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~49 MB
Kích thước tải xuống18 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt608.013
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.anydesk.com
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.anydesk.Anydesk

flatpak install flathub com.anydesk.Anydesk

Chạy

flatpak run com.anydesk.Anydesk