AnyDesk
bởi AnyDesk Software GmbH
Connect to a computer remotely
AnyDesk ensures secure and reliable remote desktop connections for IT professionals and on-the-go individuals alike.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AnyDesk.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 6.2.1
8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~49 MB
Kích thước tải xuống18 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt608.013
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
