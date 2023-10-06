Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

bởi AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.0.0.202308171623

3 tháng trước
(Built 6 ngày trước)
  • không có changelog được cung cấp

  • Độc quyền

    Ứng dụng này không được phát triển công khai, nên chỉ có nhà phát triển của nó biết cách nó hoạt động. Nó có thể không an toàn theo những cách khó có thể phát hiện, và nó có thể thay đổi không cần giám sát.
Kích thước cài đặt~446.73 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống446.59 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt274
