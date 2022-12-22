Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.24.2
5 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~107 MB
Kích thước tải xuống83 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt11.097
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
