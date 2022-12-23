Metronome

bởi Adrien Plazas
adrienplazas.com
Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.3.0

9 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~2 MB
Kích thước tải xuống705 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt14.114
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Chạy

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
Tags:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo