Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 32.0.0.465

hơn 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~18 MB
Kích thước tải xuống11 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt146.786
Giấy phéphttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Chạy

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
