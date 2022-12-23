AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.0.5
gần 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~52 MB
Kích thước tải xuống16 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt38.014
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt