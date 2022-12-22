rRootage

bởi ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.23

gần 20 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~8 MB
Kích thước tải xuống5 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.160
Giấy phépBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Trang web của dự ánhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

Chạy

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
Tags:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup