Dice Roller
bởi Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.3
gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~509 KB
Kích thước tải xuống229 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.997
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
