Feeling Finder
bởi Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.0
18 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~28 MB
Kích thước tải xuống11 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt9.309
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Merritt Codes
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt