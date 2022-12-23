Telyn

Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Kích thước cài đặt~273 MB
Kích thước tải xuống90 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt914
Giấy phépMIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://luoja.co
Trợ giúphttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

