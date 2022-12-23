ldbfx

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Giấy phépApache License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Chạy

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx