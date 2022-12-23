Quadrix
bởi Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol
- No data collection
- Completely free, no ads
- Does not support End-to-End Encryption
- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)
- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)
- Mobile apps for Android and iOS
- Unique top-down messaging feed
- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse
- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix
- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.6.5
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~242 MB
Kích thước tải xuống94 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.827
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
