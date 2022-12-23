Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.
With Manuskript you can:
- Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
- Create characters
- Conceive plots
- Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
- Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
- Build worlds
- Track items
- Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
- View Story line
- Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
- Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.15.0
4 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~351 MB
Kích thước tải xuống115 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt15.754
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt