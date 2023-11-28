Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Kích thước cài đặt~602.46 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống256.37 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64, aarch64
