RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.6.6
khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~71 MB
Kích thước tải xuống29 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.661
Giấy phépGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
