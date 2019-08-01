Arduino IDE

bởi Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.8.19

hơn 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~533 MB
Kích thước tải xuống183 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt162.937
Giấy phépGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Trang web của dự ánhttp://www.arduino.cc/
Trợ giúphttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Chạy

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
Tags:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller