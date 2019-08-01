Arduino IDE
bởi Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.8.19
hơn 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~533 MB
Kích thước tải xuống183 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt162.937
Giấy phépGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt