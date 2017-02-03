JClic

bởi Francesc Busquets
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.3.2.17

8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~170 MB
Kích thước tải xuống59 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.501
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://clic.xtec.cat
Liên lạchttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
Trợ giúphttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

Chạy

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
Tags:
jcliceducationgameschool