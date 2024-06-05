Flathub Logo

AssaultCube Reloaded

bởi AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force
Unverified
Cài đặt

First-person-shooter game

The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

  • New, diverse game modes and mutators
  • Many new and different weapons
  • More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
  • Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
  • Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
  • Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
  • Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
  • Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
  • Killfeed making it easy to see kills
  • Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button

Thay đổi ở phiên bản v2.18.2

hơn 3 năm trước
(Built khoảng 3 giờ trước)
Thông tin về phiên bản

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép zlib License.
    Tham gia
Kích thước cài đặt~109.39 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống87.93 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Tags:
linuxflatpak