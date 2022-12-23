Parallel Launcher
bởi Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản v6.19.0
7 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~760 MB
Kích thước tải xuống531 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt34.700
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt