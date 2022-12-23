Asunder CD Ripper

bởi Andrew Smith et al.
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

  • Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
  • Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
  • Creates M3U playlists
  • Can encode to multiple formats in one session
  • Simultaneous rip and encode
  • Does not require a specific desktop environment

Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.9.7

hơn 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~10 MB
Kích thước tải xuống4 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt58.956
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/index.php
Liên lạchttp://littlesvr.ca/contact.php?source=Asunder
Đóng góp bản dịchhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/translations.php
Báo lỗihttps://littlesvr.ca/bugs/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.littlesvr.asunder

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub ca.littlesvr.asunder

Chạy

flatpak run ca.littlesvr.asunder