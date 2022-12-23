Time Cop

bởi Kenton Hamaluik
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy

Features:

  • Offline-only, mobile-centric design
  • Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
  • Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
  • Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
  • Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
  • Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
  • Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
  • Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
  • Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
  • Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
  • Open source (licensed under Apache-2.0)—fork away (https://github.com/hamaluik/timecop)

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.8.0

7 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~27 MB
Kích thước tải xuống11 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt4.019
Giấy phépApache License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://timecop.app/en/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/hamaluik/timecop
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.hamaluik.Timecop

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

flatpak install flathub ca.hamaluik.Timecop

Chạy

flatpak run ca.hamaluik.Timecop