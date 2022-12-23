Nestopia

Cài đặt

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.51.1

gần 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~6 MB
Kích thước tải xuống2 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt42.659
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Chạy

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia