Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

bởi Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Cài đặt
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0

7 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 5 giờ trước)
  • không có changelog được cung cấp

  • Độc quyền

    Ứng dụng này không được phát triển công khai, nên chỉ có nhà phát triển của nó biết cách nó hoạt động. Nó có thể không an toàn theo những cách khó có thể phát hiện, và nó có thể thay đổi không cần giám sát.
Kích thước cài đặt~263.88 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống103.13 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Tags:
dirpfimpostoirpfreceitanetlinuxflatpak