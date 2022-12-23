Xjump
bởi Hugo Gualandi
A jumping game for modern graphical systems
Xjump is a jumping game where you are in a Falling Tower. The floor you are standing on is sinking with the rest of the building; you will die once the floor gives way (disappears under the bottom of the display). To survive, you have to jump onto the upper floors of the tower. Because the entire tower is sinking, the upper floors will soon collapse too, so you have to keep on jumping!
This version of Xjump is a re-implementation using SDL instead of Xlib. It features smoother animations (60 FPS with smooth scrolling) and is more compatible with modern graphical systems.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.0.4
5 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~446 KB
Kích thước tải xuống36 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.507
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
