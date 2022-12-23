Vintage Story

bởi Anego Studios
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.18.5

khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~557 MB
Kích thước tải xuống479 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt16.246
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Liên lạchttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Trợ giúphttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Chạy

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory