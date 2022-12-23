Tauno Serial Plotter
bởi Tauno Erik
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.
Features:
- Simple user interface
- Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
- Can plot both integers and floats
- Can plot negative values
- Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
- Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)
Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.18.7
hơn 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~69 MB
Kích thước tải xuống20 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.422
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt